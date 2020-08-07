Fresh flood likely by month-end





Due to the rainfall, a short term flood situation might be created in the country's northern, north-eastern and south-eastern regions, according to the NDRCC statement.

Meanwhile in a 10-day medium range forecast, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said that the water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may fall till August 10 and then start to rise due to the heavy rainfall for the active axis of monsoon.

As a result, the flood situation in Kurigram, Bogura, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj districts is likely to improve during next five days and the water in the Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise.

However, water levels at Goalondo station at Rajbari, Bhagyakul station at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur may fall during the next six days. As a result, flood situation in the districts is likely to improve in these days and rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady.

Water level in the Lakhya River may rise during the next seven days. As a result, flood situation in the low lying areas of Dhaka district is likely to continue for the next seven days and the Balu river at Demra, Turag at Mirpur, Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may continue to rise. This may result in flooding of low lying areas of Dhaka during the next seven days.

According to the FFWC, amidst reduction of water onrush from upstream catchment areas, water level in a couple of the rivers remained stable in Ganges basin after rising on Thursday, forecasting improvement of the flood situation within the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, flood situation improved further during last 24 hours with sharp fall in water levels of major rivers amid sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion at places in the Brahmaputra basin. Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman of Rajshahi region said that its local office has recorded a static situation of water at the points of Pankha, Rajshahi and Talbaria in the past 24 hours.



















