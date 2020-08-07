Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:10 AM
latest
Home Sports

Bale left out by Zidane for Man City test

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MADRID, AUG 6: Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City on Friday.
Zinedine Zidane named 24 players on Wednesday for the trip to Manchester, where Madrid are aiming to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals.




Sergio Ramos will travel with the squad, Madrid confirmed, despite being suspended for the fixture.
Bale, 31, was not on the list, adding another low-point to a turbulent season for the Welshman, who has hardly featured for Madrid this year.
Despite Madrid storming to the La Liga title, Bale made only two appearances during the 11 games after La Liga resumed, one of them from the start.
He was pictured standing away from the team's celebrations with Zidane after their league success was confirmed and had caused a stir by pretending to be asleep during Madrid's game against Alaves.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale left out by Zidane for Man City test
Juve's 'MVP' Dybala in race against time for Lyon decider
Another chance for Hazard
'Job done' as Solskjaer's United reach Europa League last eight
Babar Azam in 'same class as Virat Kohli'
Anderson leads England revival as Shan Masood holds firm for Pakistan
BCB to start U19 camp from Aug 22
Rumours that Brian Lara is Covid 19 positive is just that rumours


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft