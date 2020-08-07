Video
Anderson leads England revival as Shan Masood holds firm for Pakistan

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Pakistan's Shadab Khan (R) looks on as Pakistan's Shan Masood (L) reacts after reaching his century during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 6, 2020. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Shadab Khan (R) looks on as Pakistan's Shan Masood (L) reacts after reaching his century during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 6, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, AUG 6: James Anderson spearheaded an improved England bowling performance in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, dismissing dangerman Babar Azam early on the second day at Old Trafford.
Pakistan lost three wickets in the session to reach 187-5 at lunch.
Opener Shan Masood was 77 not out at the break after more than five hours at the crease, with the resolute left-hander eyeing a third hundred in as many Test innings.
Anderson, after some wayward bowling into a strong breeze on Wednesday, gave England an ideal start when he removed Babar for his overnight 69 and without Pakistan adding a run to their overnight total of 139.
England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker was on target right from his first delivery and with the sixth ball of the day had Babar edging an intended drive straight to England captain Joe Root at first slip.
Pakistan were now 139-3, with Babar out after facing 106 balls, including 11 fours, in a fine innings that saw him share a partnership of 96 with Masood.
Masood had escaped twice on 45 during Wednesday's weather-interrupted first day thanks to a dropped catch and missed stumping by Jos Buttler, with off-spinner Dom Bess the unlucky bowler on both occasions.
His two off Stuart Broad saw him reach a well-deserved fifty in 156 balls with seven fours.
A humid atmosphere and grey skies, with the Old Trafford floodlights on again, meant conditions once more favoured the bowlers.
But Asad Shafiq drove an Anderson outswinger stylishly through the covers for four.
Broad, like his long-time new-ball colleague Anderson, had gone wicketless on the opening day but it was a case of normal service resumed on Thursday.
Broad had Shafiq, fending indecisively at a ball that straightened and bounced to take the shoulder of the bat, caught by second slip Ben Stokes as the all-rounder moved to his right.
That wicket meant Pakistan were 150-4. Broad thought he had struck again soon afterwards to have Mohammad Rizwan lbw for a duck but a review revealed a thin edge.
Masood broke the shackles with an elegant square-driven four off Anderson.
But Rizwan's grafting knock of nine ended when he was squared by Chris Woakes, with wicketkeeper Buttler holding a simple catch from an outside edge.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

