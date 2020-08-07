Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCB to start U19 camp from Aug 22

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to begin the training session for Under-19 boys on August 22 as they finally get the permission to set up a residential camp in BKSP.
The board has already selected 45 players, with whom they would start the camp and after some days will trim the squad. The final squad however will be going to West Indies in 2022 to defend the championship title which Akbar Ali and his team won this year, beating mighty India by three wickets in a nervy final.
The BCB was in quandary whether BKSP would give them the permission to set up a residential since the institution has the large number of students and games which they are to manage with utmost care, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The BCB will conduct a health and coronavirus test of the players before they arrange a special training for the boys at the academy ground from August 16. The team will then travel to BKSP on August 20. After the conditioning camp, the selectors will trim down the squad to 25 or 30 players.
"BKSP is the ideal place for the residential camp. They have the nice infrastructure, facilities and others. Our DPL matches are regularly being held there. Earlier we also arranged a camp for the youth team in BKPS. This time we, though, will go with more players, we hope, everything will run smoothly," said national game development manager Abu Emam Kawsar.
Akbar Ali and his team played a total of 36 matches prior to the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup and it paid rich dividends. The BCB now also planned to arrange at least 30 matches for the successor of Akbar and company. The BCB game development department has already been in touch with several countries to arrange matches.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale left out by Zidane for Man City test
Juve's 'MVP' Dybala in race against time for Lyon decider
Another chance for Hazard
'Job done' as Solskjaer's United reach Europa League last eight
Babar Azam in 'same class as Virat Kohli'
Anderson leads England revival as Shan Masood holds firm for Pakistan
BCB to start U19 camp from Aug 22
Rumours that Brian Lara is Covid 19 positive is just that rumours


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft