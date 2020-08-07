Video
Rumours that Brian Lara is Covid 19 positive is just that rumours

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
BIPIN DANI

Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has denounced claims that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"It is only a rumour", Lara's brother, Richard, a golf player, speaking exclusively over telephone from Trinidad said.
Brian Lara, himself a good golf player is believed to have been playing golf in Barbados and may have come in contact with another Barbadian Ottis Gibson. The former Windies cricketer and overseas coach Gibson has tested positive and Lara also voluntarily underwent corona tests.  
"Lara's tests are negative and he has telephoned and confirmed this to the family", the brother added.
The 51-year old Lara took to social media also and reaffirmed his global fan-base of the inaccuracy of this rumour.
Lara posted an image stating, "I have been tested for COVID-19 and the results confirm that I am negative for the virus".  
"Lara has been stuck in Barbados since when he returned from London and because of the borders being closed between Barbados and Trinidad he is unable to return here".
It may be recalled here that Lara attended Sir Everton Weekes's funeral in Barbados last month (his visit was not specifically meant for the funeral) and was one of the pallbearers.  


