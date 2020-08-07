Video
Friday, 7 August, 2020
Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour before 2022

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MANCHESTER, AUG 6: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has urged England to send a team to the country before their scheduled return in 2022 after Azhar Ali's side agreed to travel to Britain during the coronavirus pandemic.
England have not visited Pakistan since 2005/06. An attack by armed militants on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009 ended major cricket tours for a decade.
But Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh have all made the trip.
"England are due to tour in 2022, and we'd love to have them coming over well before then for a shorter tour," Khan told Sky Sports on Wednesday. "It's something that we'll speak to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) about," he added.
Pakistan are currently playing the first Test of a three-match series at Old Trafford, which follows an England-West Indies series last month.
Both teams, among the poorer Test nations, have been praised for travelling to Britain, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Khan told a recent PCB podcast he hoped England would do the "right thing by us as well" in going ahead with their 2022 tour.
England coach Chris Silverwood, asked if the advent of the Twenty20 Pakistan Super League, which has featured several English players, had increased the prospects of an England tour, told reporters: "I think we are getting there.
"Personally, I would have no problem with that. I've never been to Pakistan so it would be nice to go there."    -AFP


