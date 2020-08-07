Video
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:09 AM
Individual camp resumes tomorrow

Mahmudullah starts sweating himself

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Nine cricketers of national and pipe-lined players showed their interest to start practicing initially at ground amidst Coronavirus threat. Four stadiums were allocated for them to conduct player's practices. Three more players joined midway before Eid days schedule.
BCB clued up that the success of the pre-Eid session must encourage to take larger steps to bring cricket back in field and the sphere of practice sessions can be enlarged. The positive reactions from the players, who attended earlier, has encouraged more cricketers to come to ground for practicing.
About 35 cricketers joined in a virtual session taken by South African legend Gary Kirsten, which indicates more involvements of players in post Eid warm up sessions.
T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, Test captain Mominul Haque and pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman are sure to attend the session commencing tomorrow. The exact number of participants for the forthcoming practice session is yet to determine.
Mahmudullah however, started his works on Thursday all alone, who kept himself away from 1st phase practice session.


