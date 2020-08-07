Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

Coach Day worries as booters tested positive with Covid-19

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Coach Day worries as booters tested positive with Covid-19

Coach Day worries as booters tested positive with Covid-19

Bangladesh National Football Team head coach Jamie Day is quite tensed after a few of his booters were tested positive with CODID-19 before the preliminary camp ahead of the qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup.
Bangladesh will play four remaining matches of the qualifiers. The boys will meet Afghanistan on 8th October while their Qatar match on 13th October, India match on 12th November and Oman match on 17th November.
To have the boys prepared for the upcoming challenges, coach wanted to begin the preparation timely. At the end of July, Jamie Day finalised the 36-booter preliminary squad and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced the list with an instruction to the selected booters to join the camp in Gazipur on 5 August.
Apparently Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is going to take toll on the preparation as well.
The coach picked four new faces for the preliminary squad. The new faces were Finland-born Kazi Tariq Raihan who is currently playing for Bashundhara Kings, Bangladesh Police FC midfielder Nazmul Islam and striker MS Bablu and Uttar Baridhara striker Sumon Reza. Getting into the final squad is always a challenge for the newbie booters. But, Corona Virus made it even harder for them. The last three of the quartet were tested positive for COVID-19 along with another promising booter Bishwanath Ghosh. On the other hand, Kazi Tariq is too going to miss the first few days of the camp due to a travel restriction from his staying country.
Among the regular, Jamal Bhuiyan is not able to report in the camp soon due to the same reason as Tariq while Fahad, Johnny and Matin were refused permission by their present club Bashundhara Kings for different types of injuries. Fahad as well as Johnny went through ligament surgeries few months back while Matin has been enduring a hamstring injury from the last edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup that took place in January this year.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was only able to begin the camp with eight booters with COVID-19 negative confirmations.  The rest of the 19 booters will be tested on Thursday and Friday for COVID and their fate along with of national football team is depending on the results of those results.
The coach says, "It was not a good start. I am really worried. Let's see for what happens on the next two days and after that we will decide about everything."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale left out by Zidane for Man City test
Juve's 'MVP' Dybala in race against time for Lyon decider
Another chance for Hazard
'Job done' as Solskjaer's United reach Europa League last eight
Babar Azam in 'same class as Virat Kohli'
Anderson leads England revival as Shan Masood holds firm for Pakistan
BCB to start U19 camp from Aug 22
Rumours that Brian Lara is Covid 19 positive is just that rumours


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft