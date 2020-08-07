

Coach Day worries as booters tested positive with Covid-19

Bangladesh will play four remaining matches of the qualifiers. The boys will meet Afghanistan on 8th October while their Qatar match on 13th October, India match on 12th November and Oman match on 17th November.

To have the boys prepared for the upcoming challenges, coach wanted to begin the preparation timely. At the end of July, Jamie Day finalised the 36-booter preliminary squad and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced the list with an instruction to the selected booters to join the camp in Gazipur on 5 August.

Apparently Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is going to take toll on the preparation as well.

The coach picked four new faces for the preliminary squad. The new faces were Finland-born Kazi Tariq Raihan who is currently playing for Bashundhara Kings, Bangladesh Police FC midfielder Nazmul Islam and striker MS Bablu and Uttar Baridhara striker Sumon Reza. Getting into the final squad is always a challenge for the newbie booters. But, Corona Virus made it even harder for them. The last three of the quartet were tested positive for COVID-19 along with another promising booter Bishwanath Ghosh. On the other hand, Kazi Tariq is too going to miss the first few days of the camp due to a travel restriction from his staying country.

Among the regular, Jamal Bhuiyan is not able to report in the camp soon due to the same reason as Tariq while Fahad, Johnny and Matin were refused permission by their present club Bashundhara Kings for different types of injuries. Fahad as well as Johnny went through ligament surgeries few months back while Matin has been enduring a hamstring injury from the last edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup that took place in January this year.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was only able to begin the camp with eight booters with COVID-19 negative confirmations. The rest of the 19 booters will be tested on Thursday and Friday for COVID and their fate along with of national football team is depending on the results of those results.

The coach says, "It was not a good start. I am really worried. Let's see for what happens on the next two days and after that we will decide about everything."

































