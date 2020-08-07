Joe Biden’s path to White House may not be smooth



Syed Badiuzzaman



Testing the boundaries of his authority is nothing new for Trump. As already indicated by many US media outlets, Donald Trump is gearing up with all his might to make the 2020 American presidential election for his Democratic opponent as tough as possible. Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still ravaging the US, most of the American states are planning for a mail-in voting so that the voters will not have to come out of their home and line up at various polling centres across America to cast their ballots.



This measure is being considered for public health safety in America. But President Trump has vehemently opposed the plan. Even though the US Constitution empowers the states to run their elections, Trump claims that he has the authority to issue an executive order against the mail-in voting system. Long lines of people in close quarters at polling centres throughout America could increase spread of coronavirus. And that's precisely the reason election officials in various states have expanded access to mail-in ballot. But Trump, on the contrary, is pushing for in-person voting across the country despite the ongoing pandemic.



The president insisted that he had the right to issue the executive order on the matter of expansion of mail-in ballots but he didn't discuss details of his order. In this regard, he said: "We haven't got there yet, but we will see what happens." Trump made his claim during a COVID-19 special briefing at the White House on August 3.



Politico reported that any such executive order against mail-in voting from President Donald Trump would be immediately challenged in federal court by many voting rights groups of America. Although Trump didn't elaborate his proposed executive order, he made an unproven assertion that mail-in ballot would cause widespread fraud.



However, officials have found an insignificant amount of fraudulent ballots following a scrutiny last month of voting in three states that regularly mail every voter a ballot. Even though Donald Trump is opposed to mail-in voting, stalwarts of his own Republican party in states like Florida and Pennsylvania have advised voters to cast their ballots by mail.



In spite of Trump's repeated assertion of fraudulent practices being linked to mail-in ballot, cases of election fraud are rare in America. Trump has also expressed his doubt about the ability of US Postal Service to handle such a massive influx of mail-in ballots across the country. However, the department has rejected the notion of the president on its ability.



In a recent tweet, Mr Trump even suggested the idea of delaying the presidential election. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

However, Trump's extraordinary proposal was rejected even by the loyalists of his own party. It also drew sharp responses from Democratic leaders as well as constitutional experts. "Let's be clear: Trump does not have the ability to delay the election. Our elections are enshrined in the Constitution. The Constitution also says that if the date of the election is to be changed, it must be changed by Congress," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler wrote on Twitter.



Chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over US elections, Representative Zoe Lofgren also said in a categorical statement: "Only Congress can change the date of our elections through constitutional amendments. Americans have voted during the Civil War, in the midst of the Great Depression, in the shadow of World Wars, and in the wake of terrorist attacks. Americans will stand united to vote this November too."



Richard Pildes, who teaches constitutional law at New York University, was surprised by Donald Trump's proposal to postpone US presidential election. "It is virtually inconceivable that the presidential election would be delayed. Delaying American presidential election would require constitutional amendment. That's an enormously high bar and a lengthy process. It certainly is unimaginable under the current circumstances," he said.



Then there is another possibility of delegitimizing the election results. If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins decisively, then it may be tougher for Trump to dishonour the verdict of the American people. But if Biden wins narrowly like in the case of Al Gore and George Bush Jr, then there is a likelihood that President Trump will raise all sorts of questions, for examples vote fraud, voter intimidation and vote rigging to ultimately discredit the whole election.



During the last presidential election in 2016, majority Americans including many belonging to Donald Trump's own Republican Party were almost certain that Hillary Clinton was going to be the first female president of America. Even most people in the world were thinking of a Hillary Clinton presidency in the United States. And as the chances of Clinton increased, Trump began to frequently talk about the possibility of election rigging which never happened in that sense in any American election.



Vote rigging are familiar words in many third world countries and also in those nations that are transitioning from dictatorship or military rule to democracy. These words were unheard of in advanced democracies including the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Australia. In America, Trump was the first presidential candidate who introduced these words. Many people initially thought he was joking. But later it was found he was not joking at all; he meant it.



At his campaign rallies prior to 2016 presidential election, Trump repeatedly said that if he won the election it would be a fair one but if Hillary Clinton won it would have been rigged against him. Trump is now repeating his old unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election would be "rigged" noticing polling data favouring his Democratic rival and former Vice-President Joe Biden. It was exactly what he did when Hillary Clinton was leading him in polls in the run-up to the last presidential election.



So, Joe Biden has to be prepared for any eventuality. If Trump doesn't do well in the election, he may try everything possible to delegitimize or discredit the poll. He has already started talking about exercising his authority which, in fact, he doesn't have in accordance with the American Constitution--with regard to conducting the election and delaying it.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network



























