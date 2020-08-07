

Ensure fair price for seasonal rawhide traders



Rawhide traders have complained that despite receiving bank loans to procure rawhides, the tanners hadn't paid their arrears of the last few years. As a result, seasonal traders could not buy rawhide due to cash-crunch while the tanners were waiting to take the advantage of lower price without paying outstanding arrears of the seasonal or small traders. Here one question needs to be answered; why hadn't the tanners paid their arrears of the previous years? Last year Tk 300 crore was unpaid and even this year it still remains unpaid.



On the other hand, the commerce secretary stated that the price has been fixed with the views of all stakeholders after holding meetings for more than a month ago and therefore the ministry will not take any allegation. Furthermore, the monitoring committee has been formed by the Commerce Ministry but they are seen negligent in their duties.



It is to be noted that if things continue in this manner, then it will spell the death knell for many of the seasonal merchants of rawhide. Small investors like them cannot sustain the price fall and would likely give up this business, which would then become the monopoly of more affluent merchants. Consequently, it might lead to the forming of an unholy syndicate for raw hide collection.



However, the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Tanners Association assured that trading will start in full swing from Saturday. We hope that the at least this time, amid the corona crisis the seasonal merchants will get their deserved share of profits.











Not to mention that, animal rawhide procured during Eid-ul-Azha is a national asset and is the primary raw material of our burgeoning leather industry. If we want our leather industry to grow then we must protect the interest of the rawhide merchants. It is disastrous to see thousands of rawhides being left to rot in the streets after the merchants declined to buy those from seasonal traders. This manipulative mechanism must end. The government must ensure fair price for the rawhides to make the leather sector profitable for rawhide traders.



