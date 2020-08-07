Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:08 AM
latest
Home Business

Most airlines expect job cuts over next 12 months: Survey

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

GENEVA, Aug 6: Most airlines are considering downsizing their staff over the next 12 months due to the coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said Wednesday, citing an internal survey.
"With the recovery in demand likely to be slow, 55 per cent of respondents expect to have to decrease employment levels over the coming 12 months," global aviation body IATA said in a statement following a quarterly business confidence survey of more than 300 airlines.
Some 45 per cent reported having already reduced their staff numbers in the second quarter of 2020 due to cost-cutting measures following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile 57 per cent expect passenger yields to fall over the next 12 months and think ticket prices could fall due to the weak recovery in demand.
Some 19 per cent expect to see a gradual increase in fares once the balance between supply and demand is restored.
Geneva-based IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.
It expects air traffic to return to pre-crisis levels in 2024 and estimates that traffic will fall by 63 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, with a shortfall of $419 billion in the sector due to the coronavirus crisis.
Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to be the first to return to 2019 traffic levels, while the Americas are expected to experience a slower recovery, according to IATA.
The aviation sector has been hit hard by the crisis, with almost all aircraft fleets grounded and tens of thousands of jobs lost.
The US company United has announced that it could lay off up to 36,000 employees. American Airlines has cited the figure of 25,000 redundancies.
Germany's Lufthansa wants to cut 22,000 jobs, Air Canada 20,000, British Airways 12,000, Air France-KLM up to 12,500, Australia's Qantas 6,000, Scandinavia's SAS 5,000 and Britain's easyJet 4,500.
LATAM, the largest airline in Latin America, has announced the loss of 2,700 jobs.
Virgin Australia announced Wednesday that it would close budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia and lay off 3,000 staff as it prepares to relaunch under new owners.
Virgin Atlantic has applied for bankruptcy protection in the United States, court filings showed Wednesday, as the British airline -- which has not flown since April due to the virus -- seeks to tie up a rescue deal in Britain.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US steps up campaign to purge untrusted Chinese apps
Most airlines expect job cuts over next 12 months: Survey
Loss-making Lufthansa forecasts no air travel take-off until 2024
57pc listed banks’ Earnings Per Share fall in H1'20
RBI holds rates on inflation risk
Rescheduled UNCTAD meet to reset world economy
BANKING EVENT
Dhaka Bank declares 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft