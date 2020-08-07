BANKING EVENT

Bangladesh Bank, Khulna Office Executive Director Swapan Kumar Roy inaugurating Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Gallamari sub-branch as a Chief Guest at Gallamari, Khulna recently. Khulna City Corporation Panel Mayor Ali Akbar Tipu and Khulna University Controller of Examinations (Current charge) Sk. Sharafat Ali are present their as special guest. IBBL Executive Vice President and Head of Khulna Zone Md Abdus, other high officials, social elites are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank