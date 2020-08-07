Video
Dhaka Bank declares 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

25th Annual General Meeting of Dhaka Bank Ltd was held on Thursday by using digital platform after considering health risk of Covid-19 and according to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's direction.
Reshadur Rahman, Chairman of the Bank presided over the
meeting.
Mentionable that 5pc Cash and 5pc stock dividend was declared as the dividend for the year 2019. Besides, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019 was presented on the meeting and shareholders expressed their valuable opinion regarding the activities of the Bank, says a press release.
Among others, Vice Chairman Mr. Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Founder Chairman & Director Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker, Former Chairman Mr. A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Messrs. Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammed Hanif, Rokshana Zaman, Md. Amirullah, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Jashim Uddin, Khondoker Monir Uddin, Khondoker Jamil Uddin, Amanullah Sarker, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Mrs. Manoara Khandaker, Independent Directors Messrs. M. A. Yussouf Khan, Md. Muzibur Rahman, A. S. Salahuddin Ahmed and Managing Director & CEO Mr. Emranul Huq were also present. Apart from them, Company Secretary Mr. Md. Shahjahan Miah and a good number of Shareholders were also present on the occasion.









