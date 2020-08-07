IFIC Bank gets JP Morgan chase recognition award





IFIC Bank has received the elite quality recognition award for third consecutive year with its outstanding achievement of 99.58pc rate in MT 103 STP.

Following the difficulty of the Covid-19 situation across the globe, JPMorgan organized a virtual award-giving ceremony to honour IFIC Bank Ltd with award certificates and crests.

IFIC Bank Ltd MD and CEO Shah A Sarwar acknowledged receipt of the crests from Christine Tan, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific- Financial Institutions Group of JPMorgan Chase in the digital ceremony.

JP Morgan Bangladesh Country head and Executive Director Sazzad Anam, and IFIC DMD and Head of International Division Shah Md. Moinuddin, IFIC DMD and Business Head Md. Nurul Hasnat, and other senior officials from the IFIC Bank were also present on this occasion.



















IFIC Bank Ltd has received the '2020 US Dollar Clearing MT103' elite quality recognition award from the New York-based JP Morgan Chase and Co., an American multinational investment and financial services holding company., according to press release.IFIC Bank has received the elite quality recognition award for third consecutive year with its outstanding achievement of 99.58pc rate in MT 103 STP.Following the difficulty of the Covid-19 situation across the globe, JPMorgan organized a virtual award-giving ceremony to honour IFIC Bank Ltd with award certificates and crests.IFIC Bank Ltd MD and CEO Shah A Sarwar acknowledged receipt of the crests from Christine Tan, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific- Financial Institutions Group of JPMorgan Chase in the digital ceremony.JP Morgan Bangladesh Country head and Executive Director Sazzad Anam, and IFIC DMD and Head of International Division Shah Md. Moinuddin, IFIC DMD and Business Head Md. Nurul Hasnat, and other senior officials from the IFIC Bank were also present on this occasion.