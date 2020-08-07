Video
Samsung upgrades folding smartphone in move to rev up sales

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6: Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a second-generation folding smartphone along with other new gadgetry aiming to jump-start sales in a market hit hard by the global pandemic.
The consumer electronics colossus unveiled its latest lineup at a streamed "Galaxy Unpacked" event, aiming directly at remote work and education trends supercharged around the world by the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our mission is to give you new ways to communicate; new ways to get your job done," said Samsung Electronics mobile communications president T.M. Roh.
"Maybe even to help you play hard when you should be working hard."
Samsung also unveiled two versions of its oversized smartphone, the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, upgraded tablets called Tab S7 and S7+, a new Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch and its ergonomic wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Live.
"Never before have we relied on technology like we are today," said Roh.
"It's how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Roh.
Samsung maintained that folding phones and compatibility with super-fast 5G networks are the "pillars" of its mobile device future.
Samsung in the second quarter saw smartphone sales slip 29 per cent compared with a year ago, according to research firm IDC, as the firm lost the top position to China's Huawei in a slumping global market.
Total smartphone sales were down 16 per cent in the quarter, as consumers pulled back in the face of a pandemic-induced economic crisis.
The coming Galaxy Z Fold2 serves as a premium smartphone while closed, then opens to provide a more tablet-like sized screen for immersive viewing, the presentation showed.
Samsung executives said they upgraded the hinge, including adding a "sweeper" to remove pocket debris, to avoid problems experience with the first Fold phone.
Fold2 was "completely re-engineered for greater durability," according to Samsung.
"I am incredibly excited about these improvements as they came so quickly," said Moor Insights and Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead.
"The Fold2 improved on nearly everything I thought it needed, including making it thinner."
Pricing and availability for the new-generation folding phone were not disclosed, with more details promised for early in September.
The upgraded folding device features a cover screen of 6.2 inches (15.7 centimeters) and a main screen of 7.6 inches.    -AFP


