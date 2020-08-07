Video
German industrial orders surge 27.9pc in June

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BERLIN, Aug 6: New orders for German manufacturing companies surged by 27.9 per cent in June, official data showed Thursday, as a rebound which began in May accelerated following a deep slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany's economy ministry said the upturn in orders "took a major step forward in June" and have reached 90.7 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in the fourth quarter of 2019.
However, it warned that any further recovery for the export powerhouse "will be slower" because foreign orders are lagging domestic demand.
Domestic new orders showed a surge of 35.3 per cent In June, while those from abroad reached 22.0 per cent.
Demand from within the European Union was up 22.3 per cent, only slightly bettering the 21.7 per cent jump from countries outside the bloc. Capital goods -- or items used by companies to make other products -- led the charge, leaping 45.7 per cent from a month ago.
Consumer goods meanwhile showed a lacklustre rise of only 1.1 per cent.
Germany has withstood the coronavirus shock better than many of its neighbours so far.    -AFP


