Parachute Advansed launches friendship day campaign





The campaign started on August 2, will run through the month, according to a press release.

With a motto "Strong Hair, Strong Bonds", the campaign titled "Parachute Advansed Mojbut Bondhone Bondhutto" intends to encourage people in reconnecting with their friends who have been out of touch for a long time.

As life is hard to perceive without friends and it is the power of friendship that helps human stand strong, Parachute Advansed feels obliged to cherish the beauty of this astounding relationship through the campaign.

Besides, Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is also launching a limited-edition Friendship Day pack commemorating the strong bonds between friends.

Prominent celebrities Nabila and Toya are featuring the campaign. As a part of it, they each reconnected with a friend of theirs whom they have lost touch with for a long time and invited their fans to do the same.

The participants of the campaign can submit their stories of Strong Bonds with their friends in the comment section of the videos of the respected celebrities.

Winners will be declared based on their stories chosen by the celebrities. The winners along with their friends will get the chance to meet with Nabila and Toya through video calls.

"This campaign creates a platform to encourage friends to reach out and rekindle such strong bonds of friendship,'' the press release quoted Marico Bangladesh Marketing Director Allen Eric as saying.





























Parachute Advansed Hair Oil, the country's most loved hair oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, in collaboration with prominent actresses Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya and Masuma Rahman Nabila, launched a campaign to celebrate international friendship day.The campaign started on August 2, will run through the month, according to a press release.With a motto "Strong Hair, Strong Bonds", the campaign titled "Parachute Advansed Mojbut Bondhone Bondhutto" intends to encourage people in reconnecting with their friends who have been out of touch for a long time.As life is hard to perceive without friends and it is the power of friendship that helps human stand strong, Parachute Advansed feels obliged to cherish the beauty of this astounding relationship through the campaign.Besides, Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is also launching a limited-edition Friendship Day pack commemorating the strong bonds between friends.Prominent celebrities Nabila and Toya are featuring the campaign. As a part of it, they each reconnected with a friend of theirs whom they have lost touch with for a long time and invited their fans to do the same.The participants of the campaign can submit their stories of Strong Bonds with their friends in the comment section of the videos of the respected celebrities.Winners will be declared based on their stories chosen by the celebrities. The winners along with their friends will get the chance to meet with Nabila and Toya through video calls."This campaign creates a platform to encourage friends to reach out and rekindle such strong bonds of friendship,'' the press release quoted Marico Bangladesh Marketing Director Allen Eric as saying.