Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:06 AM
latest
Home Business

BATSA faces S African govt over cigarette ban

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

CAPE TOWN, Aug 6: British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) went to court on Wednesday for the first day of hearings in a case against a government-imposed ban on tobacco sales to limit the spread of coronavirus.
South Africans have been unable to legally purchase cigarettes since the country went into a strict nationwide lockdown on March 27.
While confinement measures are being gradually lifted, tobacco products have remained banned for the time being due to "health risks" associated to smoking.
BATSA, which covers 78 per cent of the legal cigarette market in South Africa, decided to sue the state in May after talks with the government fell through.
Speaking before the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, BATSA advocate Alfred Cockrell argued the ban was "unconstitutional" and "unscientific".
Cockrell said the measure had "devastated" the tobacco industry in an already ailing economy and was costing the state around 38 million rand ($2.2 million) per day in excise taxes. Government representative Andrew Breitenbach argued the case was about "lives and livelihoods" but said the minister behind the ban had "taken steps" to allow trade between tobacco producers and cigarette manufacturers. "The ban deals with prohibiting sales," Breitenbach added. "So infringements on rights are just incidental."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US steps up campaign to purge untrusted Chinese apps
Most airlines expect job cuts over next 12 months: Survey
Loss-making Lufthansa forecasts no air travel take-off until 2024
57pc listed banks’ Earnings Per Share fall in H1'20
RBI holds rates on inflation risk
Rescheduled UNCTAD meet to reset world economy
BANKING EVENT
Dhaka Bank declares 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft