BATSA faces S African govt over cigarette ban





South Africans have been unable to legally purchase cigarettes since the country went into a strict nationwide lockdown on March 27.

While confinement measures are being gradually lifted, tobacco products have remained banned for the time being due to "health risks" associated to smoking.

BATSA, which covers 78 per cent of the legal cigarette market in South Africa, decided to sue the state in May after talks with the government fell through.

Speaking before the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, BATSA advocate Alfred Cockrell argued the ban was "unconstitutional" and "unscientific".

Cockrell said the measure had "devastated" the tobacco industry in an already ailing economy and was costing the state around 38 million rand ($2.2 million) per day in excise taxes. Government representative Andrew Breitenbach argued the case was about "lives and livelihoods" but said the minister behind the ban had "taken steps" to allow trade between tobacco producers and cigarette manufacturers. "The ban deals with prohibiting sales," Breitenbach added. "So infringements on rights are just incidental." -AFP





























