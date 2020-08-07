Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:06 AM
latest
Home Business

Toyota warns of 64pc drop in full-year net profit

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

TOKYO, Aug 6: Toyota on Thursday warned of a 64 per cent drop in full-year net profit and reported a slump in quarterly earnings, as the coronavirus pandemic shreds the global auto market.
Japan's top car maker, which had previously declined to give a bottom-line forecast because of ongoing uncertainty, now projects net profit at 730 billion yen ($6.9 billion) for the fiscal year to March, down from 2.07 trillion yen the previous year.
Its forecast of annual operating profit remained unchanged at 500 billion yen, down nearly 80 per cent from the previous year.
"The impact of COVID-19 is wide-ranging, significant and serious, and it is expected that weakness will continue for the time being," Toyota said in a statement.
The warning came as Toyota reported a 74.3 per cent plunge in net profit for the three months to June, with quarterly revenue down more than 40 per cent.
By region, operating profit in Japan dropped more than 80 per cent in April-June, while it logged losses in North America and Europe.
Carmakers around the world have been battered by the pandemic, with many relying on government help, as it slams the global economy into reverse and forces people to stay at home.
"It was a tough quarter for all Japanese automakers. Toyota was no exception," said Satoru Takada, auto analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US steps up campaign to purge untrusted Chinese apps
Most airlines expect job cuts over next 12 months: Survey
Loss-making Lufthansa forecasts no air travel take-off until 2024
57pc listed banks’ Earnings Per Share fall in H1'20
RBI holds rates on inflation risk
Rescheduled UNCTAD meet to reset world economy
BANKING EVENT
Dhaka Bank declares 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft