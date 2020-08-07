Stocks rise for 10 running day on buying binge





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 57.67 points or 1.33 per cent to settle at 4,364 at the close of the trading. DSEX added more than 288 points in the past ten straight sessions and it was the highest in the last five months.

With this stocks ended the week after Eid vacation with a big jump as the DSE alone transaction crossed Tk8 billion, highest in last six weeks, on Thursday.

Market operators said the expansionary monetary policy statement; gradual reopening of the economy coupled with modest spike in daily Covid-19 infection boosted the investors' sentiment.

The securities regulator's hard stance on ensuring mandatory 2.0 per cent shareholding by each director of listed companies had also a positive impact on the stock prices in recent times, dealers said.

Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.46 points to finish at 1,475 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 13.68 points to close at 1,011.

Of the issues traded, 219 advanced, 79 declined and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

Turnover at the DSE was Tk 8.36 billion, up 16 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.18 billion.

A total number of 166,241 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 315.84 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,336 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,318 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 431 million changing hands, closely followed by Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Pioneer Insurance, Beximco and VFS Thread Dyeing.

Pragati Life Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Agrani Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.32 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped 171 points to close at 12,401 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 101 points to finish at 7,512.

Of the issues traded, 159 gained, 50 declined and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.66 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 490 million.

















Stocks expanded gaining streak for the 10th consecutive session on Thursday pulling up indices on the both Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as optimist investors continued their buying spree.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 57.67 points or 1.33 per cent to settle at 4,364 at the close of the trading. DSEX added more than 288 points in the past ten straight sessions and it was the highest in the last five months.With this stocks ended the week after Eid vacation with a big jump as the DSE alone transaction crossed Tk8 billion, highest in last six weeks, on Thursday.Market operators said the expansionary monetary policy statement; gradual reopening of the economy coupled with modest spike in daily Covid-19 infection boosted the investors' sentiment.The securities regulator's hard stance on ensuring mandatory 2.0 per cent shareholding by each director of listed companies had also a positive impact on the stock prices in recent times, dealers said.Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.46 points to finish at 1,475 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 13.68 points to close at 1,011.Of the issues traded, 219 advanced, 79 declined and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.Turnover at the DSE was Tk 8.36 billion, up 16 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.18 billion.A total number of 166,241 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 315.84 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,336 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,318 billion in the previous session.Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 431 million changing hands, closely followed by Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Pioneer Insurance, Beximco and VFS Thread Dyeing.Pragati Life Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Agrani Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.32 per cent.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped 171 points to close at 12,401 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 101 points to finish at 7,512.Of the issues traded, 159 gained, 50 declined and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.66 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 490 million.