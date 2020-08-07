

Domestic footwear sector in verge of collapse

But the thriving business has almost halted in recent months, industry sources said attributing the near about collapse to breakdown in business chain from long shutdown caused by Covid-19 fallout.

Some brands such as Bay, Hamco, Jennys, Fortuna, Crescent, Vibrant, Leatherex, STEP, Walkar, Orion, Falcon, Zeils, Shampan are facing difficult time. Most of their outlets remained closed ahead of Eid-ul Adha, a season for sales.

For example Jennys has 45 outlets in Dhaka and other major cities but 35 were closed on this occasion. "If the pandemic goes for another six months, the sector will collapse," Jennys owner Nasir Khan said. The situation is similar for other brands. Some keep their outlets open, but sales dropped at the bottom, he said.

It has come down to around 20 percent of the pre-Covid-19 time. Bata is similarly facing abysmal sale. It has over 260 sales outlets countrywide but in April-June quarter of this year, it earned on Tk41 crore in revenue in contrast to Tk282 crore in the same period last year. The company has incurred loss for the first time in Bangladesh.

It posted a net loss of Tk73.51 crore in the second quarter this year. In the first half its net loss stood at Tk70.68 crore and its loss per share stood at Tk51.67. Bata had an elaborate production schedules for 2020 keeping Eid business in mind. The company built huge stock but due to shut down its cash-generating cycle hampered and its net operating cash flow turned negative.

Apex Footwear, another popular brand is facing similar backlash. As the largest local brand with around 220 sale outlets and having Tk 2 crore daily sale in local market on an average, its sale plummeted more than 50 percent this time.

Domestic brands run 40 percent of their annual sales just ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. This time, their sales had almost completely eroded. "Eid-ul-Fitr used to give us cash flow for the whole year. But it was almost zero this year," a report said quoting Jashim Md Al Amin, managing director at Zeils as saying.

He had 37 outlets, but now has only 27. Pahela Baishakh, Durga Puja and Eid-ul-Adha are three other major selling seasons but they have missed out on all these big occasions this year, he said.

The footwear sector was growing at around 15 percent annually in past decades riding on strong economic growth. Research carried out by Eastern Bank Ltd in 2019 on the size of domestic market showed it was worth Tk 17,000 crore in 2018-19 and demand varied between 200 to 250 million pairs a year. Every year new footwear factories made debut with local and foreign investment.















