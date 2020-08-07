Video
Bangladesh to get $3m ADB grant to combat Covid-19

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has enhanced its grant assistance to Bangladesh government for procuring urgently needed medical supplies for emergency response to handle the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
It comes as additional grant assistance of $3 million and the government of Japan is financing   the grant made available from ADB-administered Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, said an ADB press release on Thursday.
The assistance will mitigate the government's urgent financial, logistical and other      constraints to meet immediate needs and deliver appropriate medical services, ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash said in a statement.
BSS adds: Parkash said the grant will finance the procurement of essential medicines,       medical equipment and infection control supplies required for COVID-19 emergency response.
"ADB is committed to supporting Bangladesh to minimise the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and help accelerate the post-pandemic socio-economic recovery of the country," he added.
The new assistance builds on ADB's previous support of around $603 million in loans and grants to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.
ADB on May 7 approved $500 million loan to bolster the efforts of the Government of Bangladesh to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy and the public health.
On April 30, ADB approved a $100 million concessional emergency loan to support Bangladesh's efforts to address the immediate public health requirements of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADB also released a $350,000 emergency grant for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and $1.3 million from an existing project to provide one-time cash support to 22,619 trainees to enable them to continue their ongoing skills training programme.
In addition, $231,178 in grant was provided to augment COVID-19 related facilities in 134 urban primary healthcare centers, also called Nogor Swastho Kendro, across the country.
Since February, ADB's emergency assistance grants to its developing members have helped ensure the supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment.
In April, ADB announced a $20 billion comprehensive response package to help its developing member countries address the immediate and long-term macroeconomic and health impacts of COVID-19 in the region.


« PreviousNext »

