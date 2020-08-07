Video
8 Covid patients die in India

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

AHMEDABAD, Aug 6: Eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care ward of a private hospital in India's western city of Ahmedabad early on Thursday, officials said as they launched a probe into the incident.
Police stopped angry relatives from entering the Shrey Hospital in Gujarat state's largest city after the tragedy which, according to emergency services, was caused by a medical staff member's personal protective equipment (PPE) catching alight.
"A staffer whose PPE caught fire ran out of the ward to douse it but the fire spread rapidly to the whole ward," said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.    -REUTERS


