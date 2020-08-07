Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN 708,000 DEAD -

The pandemic has killed at least 708,236 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have at least 18.8 million cases registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 158,268, followed by Brazil with 97,256, Mexico 49,698, Britain 46,364 and India with 40,699 fatalities.

MELBOURNE HUNKERS DOWN

Australia's second-largest city enters the country's toughest lockdown yet. Melbourne's streets are visibly quieter as non-essential businesses are forced to shutter under new rules expected to be in place for six weeks. A second lockdown for the state capital of Victoria began early July but additional regulations have come into force overnight, requiring hundreds of thousands more people to stay home.

FIRST CASES IN SYRIA CAMP

Three health workers in a displaced persons' camp in northeastern Syria have contracted the virus, the United Nations says, the first reported infections in the vast tent city that is home to tens of thousands of people including relatives of Islamic State group jihadists.

CHECKING TRAVELLERS

Germany will introduce mandatory tests for travellers returning from designated risk zones, starting on Saturday, the country's health minister says, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.

MORE MASKS IN POLAND

Poland will re-impose compulsory face masks in all public spaces in nine districts, the health minister says, amid a record new high in the number of infections. The restrictions will come into force from Saturday and will also affect sports and cultural events in those areas, mainly in the south and east.

NYC CHECKPOINTS

New York City will put up checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that travellers are complying with the state's quarantine requirements, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces. Visitors from 35 US states, including Florida and Texas, are currently required to quarantine for two weeks after entering New York.

BRAZIL: VIRUS KILLS INDIGENOUS CHIEF

One of Brazil's leading indigenous chiefs, Aritana Yawalapiti, dies of respiratory complications caused by COVID-19, his nephew announces. Aritana, a chief of the Yawalapiti people in the Amazon, was known for fighting to protect indigenous rights and the world's biggest rainforest. -AFP

















