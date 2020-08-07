

Michelle suffering depression over ‘Trump’s hypocrisy’

Speaking on her new podcast, the former first lady opened up about lacking motivation and feeling low during the coronavirus lockdown. She said she had been feeling "out of body, out of mind" and that her sleep had been "off". "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," said Michelle Obama. "Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

She made the comments during the second episode of her eponymous podcast, for which she was interviewing US journalist Michele Norris. "These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually," Michelle said. "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting." She also said it is "exhausting" to be "waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanised, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something." "And it has led to a weight that I haven't felt in my life, in a while," she said.

However, she said "schedule is key" to managing these feelings - and that maintaining a routine has become even more important to her in the pandemic. -BBC

































