Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:04 AM
China warns counteraction as Taiwan prepares for US visit

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

 BEIJING, Aug 6: China on Thursday threatened to take countermeasures over a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, as the Chinese-claimed island geared up for its highest-level U.S. official visit in four decades.
The visit, which begins on Sunday, adds to tensions between Beijing and Washington over everything from trade and human rights to the novel coronavirus pandemic. China calls Taiwan the most sensitive and important issue in its bilateral ties with the United States.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing that any attempt to deny or challenge the "one China" principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China, would end in failure.
"China will take strong countermeasures in response to the U.S. behaviour," Wang said, referring to Azar's visit.
While he gave no details, China last month said it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
Taiwan has batted away China's criticism, saying Beijing has no right to comment.
Washington broke off official ties with Taipei in 1979 in favour of Beijing. The Trump administration has made strengthening its support for the democratic island a priority, and boosted arms sales.
Azar, who is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen, is coming to strengthen economic and public health cooperation with Taiwan, and support Taiwan's international role in fighting the pandemic.    -REUTERS


