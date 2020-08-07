

Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches

Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would make his speech -- the high point of a candidate's race -- from his Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months.

He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive event typical before US elections.

But the party said the risk was still too high, and switched to a fully virtual affair.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," said Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.

Trump, whose reelection bid is struggling with a badly wounded economy and surging COVID-19 pandemic, signalled he may also accept his nomination from home -- in his case, the White House.

Trump's August 27 acceptance speech was originally planned for North Carolina, but that was scrapped due to the coronavirus, as was the back-up location in Florida, leaving the Republican scrambling for alternatives.

However, presidents are required to separate their campaigning from taxpayer-funded governing. If he goes ahead, Trump would be breaking at the very least with presidential decorum by turning the South Lawn of the iconic building into his personal campaign stage.

Trump defended the idea on Fox News as "by far the least expensive" and said that logistically it would require far less movement of staff and guests.

He said he would rethink "if for some reason someone had difficulty with it."

The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, quickly branded Trump's idea as "wrong," saying he would "degrade once again the White House as he has done over and over again."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday offered a $10 million reward aimed at preventing foreign interference in the November election, as the State Department accused Russia of waging an increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaign.

The reward marks one of the most public signs that members of President Donald Trump's administration are taking election meddling seriously, despite anger by Trump himself over findings that Russia has assisted him.

Pompeo pointed to efforts by "Russia and other malign actors" as he announced the effort to stop election interference.

The United States "is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, interferes with US elections by engaging in certain criminal cyber activities," Pompeo told reporters.

US intelligence concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to support Trump, especially through manipulation of social media, although it did not find that his campaign colluded with Moscow. -AFP





























