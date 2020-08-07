Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:04 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

India rebuffs China, refuses to disengage further along Pangong Tso

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: India has firmly told China that it will not move back any further in the region along Pangong Lake, as military commanders of the two sides continue discussions on disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.
In the last meeting, India rebuffed China's demand that its troops vacate a critical post to facilitate further disengagement. China wanted India to remove a critical post called the Dhan Singh Thapa post located on Finger 3, one of the spurs along the Lake, for Chinese forces to move back more towards the direction of Finger 8 where India believes the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies.
But India has refused to do so, since the post on Finger 3 is within Indian territory. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as 'Fingers'. With the last round of commander-level military meeting ending in a deadlock, there is status quo in the Pangong Lake area and Chinese forces continue to occupy areas where the Indian Army used to once patrol.
It is believed that another round of talks will be required to persuade the Chinese to move back in the Pangong region. This was the fifth round of talks between the countries in an attempt to defuse tensions following clashes between the nations in June in the Galwan Valley that stunned the country. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action on June 15 when clashes broke out between the two sides.
China's troops are still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra and the Fingers region along the Pangong Lake. India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. In Gogra, there is a sense that the Chinese will eventually complete the process of disengaging by 2 km. That pull back has not been completed. A document uploaded on the Ministry of Defence website states that China's aggression across Eastern Ladakh began on May 5.     -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Manoj Sinha to lead Kashmir
Rajapaksas on course for big win
8 Covid patients die in India
Coronavirus: Key updates
Michelle suffering depression over ‘Trump’s hypocrisy’
China warns counteraction as Taiwan prepares for US visit
Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches
Macron pledges aid as anger grows in Lebanon


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft