Import, export thru land ports resume





DINAJPUR: The activities resumed on Wednesday after five-day suspension.

Panama Hili Port Link Ltd Public Relation Officer Sohram Mallik confirmed the matter.

The activities between India and Bangladesh were suspended from July 31.

He said goods-laden trucks are entering the port from India and the goods have been unloaded. The local trucks have started loading and leaving for different parts of the country.

BRAHMANBARIA: The activities through the port resumed after a six-day official holiday.









It was confirmed by Akhaura Land Port Exporter-Importer Association's Joint General Secretary Rajib Uddin Bhuiyan, saying, the normal resumption of commercial export activities began on Wednesday morning. With the reopening, the land port has worn festivity.

But the immigration remained off through this international port to avert coronavirus contamination since March 12.

Rajib said several trucks of edible oil, cement and food items have entered Agortala Land Port since the morning.

