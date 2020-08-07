Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:04 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Nine drown in five districts

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Nine persons drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Naogaon, Sirajganj, Bhola, Kushtia, and Netrakona, in two days.
NAOGAON: Two brothers drowned as a boat capsized in a beel (water body) in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Mazid, 65, of Chakdebiram Village under Nurullabad Union in the upazila, and his brother Rois Uddin, 55.
Locals said, the boat, carrying a group of people including the brothers, sank in Chakkasoba Beel due to a sudden storm while they were going to Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi District to watch a boat race.
The brothers went missing while others were rescued by locals.
On information, two fire fighter units from Manda and Rajshahi went to the spot and recovered the bodies after conducting a hour-long rescue operation.
SIRAJGANJ: Two minors drowned after a boat capsized in the Chalan Beel (water body) near Suja Village graveyard under Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Jainab Khatun Shikha, 5, and Bithi Akhter Basona, 3, daughters of Bellal Hossen of Jagannathpur Village under Kayempur Union in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ullahpara Model PS Sirajul Islam said a boat with 25 to 30 passengers on board started for Suja Village in the afternoon. When the boat reached the said area of the beel, it capsized. Locals rescued all the passengers while four remained missing. He also said fire fighters conducted a rescue operation and recovered two bodies from the boat.
BHOLA: A six-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Arshadul was the son of Md Akhter of Uttar Batimara Village in the upazila. Locals said Arshadul was playing on the homestead. At one stage, he slipped into the pond without the notice of his relatives. After searching, they recovered the body from the pond.
Borhanuddin Model PS OC Md Majharul Amin confirmed the incident.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Three persons including two minors drowned in separate incidents at Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Sources said one Rasul Mondal, 56, of Sonatala Village in the upazila, along with his wife Selina, 30, and sons Siam, 12, and Sagor, 9, was going to adjacent Saheb Nagar Village by a boat in the afternoon. On the way the boat capsized in the Padma River, leaving Selina and Siam drowned, but Rasul and Sagor managed to swim ashore. On the other hand, Tamanna, 10, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Mohishkundi Pakuria Village in the upazila, was bathing in a nearby pond in the morning. At one stage, she drowned in the pond.
NETRAKONA: A girl drowned as a boat capsized in a beel (water body) at Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Hasiba, 18, was a resident of Demra Police Station area in Dhaka.
Locals said Hasiba came to visit her sister's house at Durgapur Village in the upazila on August 1 last. She along with others went out for a boat trip at noon in Bousan Beel, and the boat capsized due to strong wind.
Though all of the riders of the boat managed to swim ashore but Hasina drowned.
Later, locals rescued and took her to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Kendua PS OC Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import, export thru land ports resume
Nine drown in five districts
Baby found dead in Bogura
Three die from snakebite
Thousands of poor people live on lily business in Gopalganj
Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts
3 Hindu houses vandalised
Child ‘violated’ in Laxmipur


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft