Nine drown in five districts





NAOGAON: Two brothers drowned as a boat capsized in a beel (water body) in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Mazid, 65, of Chakdebiram Village under Nurullabad Union in the upazila, and his brother Rois Uddin, 55.

Locals said, the boat, carrying a group of people including the brothers, sank in Chakkasoba Beel due to a sudden storm while they were going to Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi District to watch a boat race.

The brothers went missing while others were rescued by locals.

On information, two fire fighter units from Manda and Rajshahi went to the spot and recovered the bodies after conducting a hour-long rescue operation.

SIRAJGANJ: Two minors drowned after a boat capsized in the Chalan Beel (water body) near Suja Village graveyard under Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jainab Khatun Shikha, 5, and Bithi Akhter Basona, 3, daughters of Bellal Hossen of Jagannathpur Village under Kayempur Union in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ullahpara Model PS Sirajul Islam said a boat with 25 to 30 passengers on board started for Suja Village in the afternoon. When the boat reached the said area of the beel, it capsized. Locals rescued all the passengers while four remained missing. He also said fire fighters conducted a rescue operation and recovered two bodies from the boat.

BHOLA: A six-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Arshadul was the son of Md Akhter of Uttar Batimara Village in the upazila. Locals said Arshadul was playing on the homestead. At one stage, he slipped into the pond without the notice of his relatives. After searching, they recovered the body from the pond.

Borhanuddin Model PS OC Md Majharul Amin confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Three persons including two minors drowned in separate incidents at Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Sources said one Rasul Mondal, 56, of Sonatala Village in the upazila, along with his wife Selina, 30, and sons Siam, 12, and Sagor, 9, was going to adjacent Saheb Nagar Village by a boat in the afternoon. On the way the boat capsized in the Padma River, leaving Selina and Siam drowned, but Rasul and Sagor managed to swim ashore. On the other hand, Tamanna, 10, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Mohishkundi Pakuria Village in the upazila, was bathing in a nearby pond in the morning. At one stage, she drowned in the pond.

NETRAKONA: A girl drowned as a boat capsized in a beel (water body) at Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Hasiba, 18, was a resident of Demra Police Station area in Dhaka.

Locals said Hasiba came to visit her sister's house at Durgapur Village in the upazila on August 1 last. She along with others went out for a boat trip at noon in Bousan Beel, and the boat capsized due to strong wind.

Though all of the riders of the boat managed to swim ashore but Hasina drowned.

Later, locals rescued and took her to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Kendua PS OC Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.



























