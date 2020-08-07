Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts





BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man and sister-in-law were killed as a truck smashed their motorcycle in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahjahan Ali, 42, son of Abdul Majid of Ratanpur Village under Nageshwari Upazila of the district, and Nazma Khatun, 22.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Jahidul Islam said a truck rammed into the motorbike near Andharijhar Bazaar about 10:30am, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A man and his wife were killed as a bus hit a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident happened on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Muljan area about 9:30am that also left 10 passengers of the bus injured.

The deceased were identified as Humayun Kabir and his wife Yasmin Akhter. Yasmin was an employee at Muljan Palli Bidyut Office.

Manikganj Palli Bidyut Office Senior General Manager Abdur Rashid Mridha said the bus of 'Golden Paribahan' rammed into the motorcycle on which Humayun was riding to drop his wife at her office, leaving Humayun dead on the spot and his wife seriously injured.

Yasmin was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Golra Highway PS OC Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway in Basantapur Jamadanni area at Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Faruk Hossen Dollar, 30, was the son of Jamir Uddin of Sonadaha Village in Bagha Upazila of the district. He was a drug company employee in Chapainawabganj.

Godagari PS OC Khairul Islam said the biker was going to Chapainawabganj. On the way, he lost control over the bike and dashed a roadside tree in the said area, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Godagari Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident beside the Nonni-Poragaon Hajji Nurul Haque Maitry College in Nonni Uttarband area under Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sohan, 5, was the son of Anwar Hossen, a night guard of the college.

Eyewitnesses said the child was crossing the road in the said area. At that time, a battery-run easy-bike, coming from local Baromari Bazaar, dashed the child, leaving him dead on the spot.

Protesting the incident, locals blocked the Nonni-Baromari Road for about an hour. Later, police intervened and the blockade was withdrawn.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A betel leaf seller was killed as a microbus ran over him in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Mannan Khan, 50, was a resident of Dhansagar Village in Sharankhola Upazila of the district.

Morelganj PS OC Lutfur Rahman said a microbus hit Mannan after its driver lost control over the steering at Gulishakhali Bazaar, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Morelganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















