Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:03 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 Hindu houses vandalised

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Aug 6: Three houses of Hindu community were vandalised after a clash over land dispute at Dakkhin Char Aicha Village under Sayestabad Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Amrit Sajjan, one of the victims, said five to six youths, equipped with lethal weapons, vandalised their houses over the dispute.
He also said another group vandalised the houses of Shishir Gain and Pabitra Adhikary of the village over the same issue.
Mokhlesur Rahman, a member of Ward No. 3 under Sayestabad Union, said, "I have heard that some youths clashed over land dispute that left several people injured."
Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said legal action would be taken in this connection.
Suranjit Dutta Litu, district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad, condemned the attack.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import, export thru land ports resume
Nine drown in five districts
Baby found dead in Bogura
Three die from snakebite
Thousands of poor people live on lily business in Gopalganj
Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts
3 Hindu houses vandalised
Child ‘violated’ in Laxmipur


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft