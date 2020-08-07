3 Hindu houses vandalised





Amrit Sajjan, one of the victims, said five to six youths, equipped with lethal weapons, vandalised their houses over the dispute.

He also said another group vandalised the houses of Shishir Gain and Pabitra Adhikary of the village over the same issue.

Mokhlesur Rahman, a member of Ward No. 3 under Sayestabad Union, said, "I have heard that some youths clashed over land dispute that left several people injured."

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said legal action would be taken in this connection.

Suranjit Dutta Litu, district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad, condemned the attack.



































BARISHAL, Aug 6: Three houses of Hindu community were vandalised after a clash over land dispute at Dakkhin Char Aicha Village under Sayestabad Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.Amrit Sajjan, one of the victims, said five to six youths, equipped with lethal weapons, vandalised their houses over the dispute.He also said another group vandalised the houses of Shishir Gain and Pabitra Adhikary of the village over the same issue.Mokhlesur Rahman, a member of Ward No. 3 under Sayestabad Union, said, "I have heard that some youths clashed over land dispute that left several people injured."Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said legal action would be taken in this connection.Suranjit Dutta Litu, district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad, condemned the attack.