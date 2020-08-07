

Corona hits hard Bede families at Lalmohan

Of them, 18 families are staying at Shahbazpur College Para area while the remaining seven are at Langalkhali Stadium.

The living standard of this nomadic community is different. They live together raising shanty rooms. Both male and female of the community go from house to house to sell amulet and other items.

Presently, their businesses have been dull. They are now cooking meal for one time in a day because of their declined incomes. Having meals twice a day has been impossible for them.

They are not getting good foods. Only rice, potato and pulse are being cooked. Sharing their hardships, a number of them including Alauddin, Tarikul, Josna and Rozina at Langolkhali Stadium said before corona, their daily earning would range between Tk 700 to 800. Now for the last three months, they have no earnings.

Purchasing rice, pulse and potato from nearby shops on credit, they are managing their meals. They complained of facing rain in their makeshift rooms.

They said they did not get any assistances and demanded necessary measures from the government for survival.

Upazila Social Welfare Officer Md Mamun Hossain said, there was a project named "Bede Allowance". He said it has now been renamed as adult allowance under a programme.

He explained, in availing this opportunity, the eligible age is 50.

He added, at present, there are no other facilities for the Bede community.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Habibul Hasan Rumi said despite no other facilities for the community, relief will be given to them soon.



















