Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:03 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Corona hits hard Bede families at Lalmohan

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Corona hits hard Bede families at Lalmohan

Corona hits hard Bede families at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 6: The corona pandemic has hit hard the lives of about 25 Bede (gypsy) families in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
Of them, 18 families are staying at Shahbazpur College Para area while the remaining seven are at Langalkhali Stadium.
The living standard of this nomadic community is different. They live together raising shanty rooms. Both male and female of the community go from house to house to sell amulet and other items.
Presently, their businesses have been dull. They are now cooking meal for one time in a day because of their declined incomes. Having meals twice a day has been impossible for them.
They are not getting good foods. Only rice, potato and pulse are being cooked. Sharing their hardships, a number of them including Alauddin, Tarikul, Josna and Rozina at Langolkhali Stadium said before corona, their daily earning would range between Tk 700 to 800. Now for the last three months, they have no earnings.
Purchasing rice, pulse and potato from nearby shops on credit, they are managing their meals. They complained of facing rain in their makeshift rooms.
They said they did not get any assistances and demanded necessary measures from the government for survival.
Upazila Social Welfare Officer Md Mamun Hossain said, there was a project named "Bede Allowance". He said it has now been renamed as adult allowance under a programme.
He explained, in availing this opportunity, the eligible age is 50.
He added, at present, there are no other facilities for the Bede community.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Habibul Hasan Rumi said despite no other facilities for the community, relief will be given to them soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import, export thru land ports resume
Nine drown in five districts
Baby found dead in Bogura
Three die from snakebite
Thousands of poor people live on lily business in Gopalganj
Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts
3 Hindu houses vandalised
Child ‘violated’ in Laxmipur


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft