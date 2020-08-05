Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:04 PM
Front Page

Sheikh Kamal’s 71st birth anniv today

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Today is the 71st birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the country's Liberation War and a noted sports and cultural personality, was born at Tungipara under the then Gopalganj subdivision in 1949. He embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975 at the age of 26.
Awami League (AL) and different sports and social-cultural organizations have taken up elaborate programmes to mark the day.
Awami League and its associate bodies will pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises at 9:00am and at his grave at Banani Graveyard at 10:00 am.
Later, the ruling party and its front organizations of Dhaka North and South city units will arrange recitation from the holy Quran as well as Milad and Doa Mahfil to observe the day.
After passing the SSC examinations from Shahin School and HSC examinations from Dhaka College, Sheikh Kamal obtained BA (honours) degree from Social Science Department of Dhaka University.
He was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founding president of Abahani Krira Chakra.




Kamal, who was first trained on war course in Bangladesh, got commission in the liberation force and also became ADC to General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Armed Forces during the Liberation War.
He was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
Meanwhile, Abahani Club has drawn up a daylong programme on its premises to mark the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal.
The programme includes paying tributes by placing wreaths at Sheikh Kamal's portrait at 12:01am, daylong recitation from the holy Quran, virtual discussion and commemoration on his colourful life at  5:00pm and doa mahfil at the club bhaban after Asar prayers maintaining social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.





