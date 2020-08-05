Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
Diseases, erosion hit flood affected areas

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Many houses in the low-lying areas of the capital are still submerged in flood water causing immense sufferings to the dwellers. The photo was taken from Hemayetpur in Savar on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country's overall flood situation is improving gradually with a sharp fall in water levels of major rivers in eight northern districts.
Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) said the improving trend of the flood will continue in next 72 hours in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Naogaon, Natore, Manikganj and Brahmanbaria.
Meanwhile, the flood situations in Ganges-Padma basin, low-lying areas of Dhaka city corporations, Munsiganj, Faridpur, Chandpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Narayanganj will remain stable in next 24 hours.
Although the flood situation is improving slowly across the country, sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from several points alongside the Dharla, Dudhkumar, Teesta, Brahmaputra, Ghaghot and Jamuna rivers due to stronger river current with recession of floodwaters.
Flood-affected people are reportedly suffering from various flood-related diseases including diarrhoea.
The authorities concerned are continuing their efforts to provide necessary relief and cash supports to the affected people. But, the support is inadequate for
the large number of flood-affected people.
Most people are not getting relief materials properly as local public representatives are not distributing relief materials as per the rules, alleged victims.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the seaports and the Bay area people to hoist cautionary signal number three due to a depression formed in the Bay.
It forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
A mild heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Feni, Chandpur, Maizdee Court may abate in a few days.









