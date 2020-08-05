Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:03 PM
Home Front Page

13 killed in road mishaps in 5 days

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondents

Thirteen people were killed and five others injured in road accidents in eight districts---Habiganj, Rajbari, Patuakhali, Nilphamari, Noakhali, Gopalganj, Naogaon, and Bogura in the last five days.
In Habiganj, Two persons were killed in a collision between two buses in Shayestaganj upazila of the district on Tuesday.
At least 10 others were injured in the accident that took place on Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 11:00am. They were admitted to different hospitals, Shayestaganj Highway Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Toufiqul Islam Toufiq said.
In Rajbari, Two motorcyclists were killed as a mini
truck smashed their bike in Kalukhali upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah Abu Sayeed, 22, son of Abu Farhad, and Shimul, 25, son of Hamidul of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia District.




A mini truck dashed the motorcycle at Sonapur crossing on the Rajbari-Kushtia Regional Highway about 7:00am, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured. The injured was declared dead on arrival at Pangsha Upazila Health Complex.
Pangsha Highway Police Station OC Liakat Ali said the truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle.


