Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:03 PM
People losing interest in Covid-19 test : Experts

50 die, 1,918 infected in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

In the last five days, during celebration of Eid-Ul-Azha, the number of identified Covid-19 patients in the country has decreased while statistics shows that the number of sample collection during the time fall drastically.
Last five days sample testing for coronavirus were … On August 4 test 7,712 detect 1,918 death 50, August 3 test 4,249 detect 1,356 death 30,August 2 test 3684 detect 886 death 22, August 1 test 8802 detect 2199 death 21, July 31 test 12,614 detect 2772 death 28
Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Sample collection and testing have decreased during Eid as after consulting     with doctors, people now understand what they should do, if they feel they have any symptoms they go for isolation, panic has decreased a lot. At the same time, a group people used to take tests before with fewer symptoms, but now it has decreased."
However, imposition of fees as well as spiralling public distrust because of false reports issued by some private facilities are also among the reasons that led to a decline in Covid-19 tests, opined many health professionals.




In June, the number of sample tests hovered around 15,000-18,000 per day, but it came down sharply to below 10,000-mark in July while infection rate posted a steady rise.


