ACC sues Papia for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 6.24cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against Shamima Nur Papia and her husbandMofizur Rahman Sumon for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 6.24 crore.ACC Deputy Director Saheen Ara Mamtaz filed the case with ACC Integrated Office Dhaka 1, ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.According to the case statement, Papia paid over Tk 3.23 crore cash for service between October 12, 2019 and February 22, 2020 to the Westin Hotel.During this period, she paid the money for 25 rooms including presidential and chairman suits, restaurant, spa, laundry and bar service.She also spent Tk 40 lakh for shopping. Between April 2015 and April 2020, Papia paid Tk 30 lakh for house rent and invested another Tk 1.2 crore in business.