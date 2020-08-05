

New probe body begins function

Chattogram Additional Divisional Commissioner

Mizanur Rahman, head of the investigation committee, has arrived in Cox's Bazar. Other members of the probe committee are DIG Zakir Hossian of Chattogram Range, Lt Col Mohammad Sazzad representative of the GOC of the 10th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army and Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Md Shajahan Ali. The Home Ministry's public security department has asked the committee to submit its report within seven days.

The head of the probe committee on Tuesday met with other committee members at Cox's Bazar Circuit House and resolved to submit their findings within seven days.

A day after the formation of a three-member committee to probe into the killing of the ex-army major in police firing at a Cox's Bazar check post, the government on Sunday reconstituted a four-member body headed by Additional Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman of Chattogram.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday that the government would take appropriate action against the killing of the retired army officer after the investigation. 'Incident or accident whatever we call has happened and an investigation is going on. After the end of the investigation we will be able to understand the incident clearly... action will be taken after the investigation,' Kamal told journalists at his residence.

Police have withdrawn 20 of their personnel over the killing of the retired army major in the firing at a check post in Cox's Bazar. The withdrawn policemen include SI Liakat Ali, Baharchhara out post-in-charge, who shot three bullets on Sinha's chest.

Ever since, multiple versions of the incident have been floated, rising doubts about the precise sequence of events that took Sinha's life.

According to intelligences report, Sinha's vehicle was first stopped at a Check Post of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). After knowing his identity, the BGB men allowed him to move on. Sinha then reached the police Check Post at Shamlapur in Baharchhara union of Teknaf.

Following police directives, Sifat, a co-rider in Sinha's car, disembarked with his hands over his head. Sinha first introduced himself and came out of the car, with his hands up as well.

According to Sifat, the police outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Liakat Ali shot three bullets on Sinha's chest without any questions asked. Immediately Sinha fell to the ground. Sifat said Sinha had a personal pistol, but that was inside his car. Before shooting Liakat Ali talked over phone with someone who ordered the killing. Pradip Kumar Das, Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station is Liakat's immediate boss.

However, the latest incident involving the much-photographed high-profile former commando and military man is considered unprecedented.

But, the police narrated a different version ABM Masud Hossain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cox's Bazar said, "Police reportedly heard that 2 to 3 people wearing Burkha-like clothes had got down from a hill in Shaplapur area and got into a car."

"When the police personnel stopped and tried to search the vehicle, one of the passengers brandished his gun and attempted to open fire at the policemen. Therefore, the police officials shot him in self defence," the SP added. Masud Hossain further said two cases have been filed in connection with the incident. Police also arrested two other passengers and confiscated the gun, he added.

When police halted his vehicle and attempted to conduct a search, an altercation ensued. Police then opened fire as the army officer brandished his pistol. The army officer was seriously injured and was taken to Cox's Bazaar Sadar Hospital where on-duty physicians declared him dead.

Police later conducted a search at the rest house where Sinha and his associates were staying. Fifty pieces of Yaba pills, some weeds and 2 bottles of foreign liquor were also recovered from their possession, he continued, a similar bottle of liquor was also found in the resort they were staying at.

In 2018, Sinha retired from the army while stationed at the Saidpur Cantonment. He worked as a member of the Special Security Force (SSF) responsible for the Prime Minister's security. The retired major was the son of a freedom fighter and a former deputy secretary of the government, Md Ershad Khan. Sinha was residing in the Jashore Cantonment area after retirement. Sinha also worked with the SSF before. He is an officer of the 50th batch of BM Long Course.

According to intelligence report, Sinha went to Cox's Bazar to make a travel documentary for his YouTube channel 'Just Go.' Four people, including three of Film and Media Studies Department of Stamford University, were with him. They were staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari. They shot at different locations in Cox's Bazar. On July 31, Sinha went to Teknaf's Shamlapur hills with his associate Sifat.

It added that around 9:45pm, locals and a field officer of an intelligence body Ayub Ali came to the spot. They found the retired major bullet-hit and alive. Once Ayub wanted to video record the scene, police asked for his identity. After his introduction, police then snatched his handset and identity card.

The report also said a mini-truck was taken to the spot around 10:00pm. Sinha was alive when he was taken on the truck. The truck reached Cox's Bazar Hospital after 1 hour and 45 minutes, where physicians declared him dead. The distance from the spot to the hospital was just an hour's drive. The belated time was mentioned as 'ill strategy of the police' in the report.

















