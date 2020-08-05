Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:02 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Front Page

DSCC, DNCC complete removing sacrificial animal waste

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South Ciry Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) managed to remove 26188 metric tons of sacrificial animal waste within three days during the Eid-ul-Adha. As a result, city dwellers have expressed satisfaction over the 4-day-long cleaning program that started on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.
DNCC Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore M Saidur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "We have removed 1128 metric tons of waste in three days from the 54 DNCC ward. Our 11508 cleaners worked day and night during the Eid-ul-Adha.'     Mentioning waste remove from Mirpur area is more challenging than any other area of the DNCC Saidur Rahman said they removed garbage from Mohammadpur and Gulshan area very quickly. But due to the densely population and lack of Secondary Transfer Station (STS) it has taken a relatively long time to remove the waste form Mirpur.




DSCC also completed removing sacrificial animals' waste at 75 wards. On the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, the waste of sacrificial animals has been completely removed by 8:45 pm. A total of 4,808 car trips were made in three days to remove the waste and transfer waste to the Matualil landfill.
DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told the correspondent, 'This year we have removed 14,921 metric tons of waste from the 75 DSCC wards. It was very challenging for us and we try our best, he added.'



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Kamal’s 71st birth anniv today
Remittance inflow hits record $2.6b in July amid Covid-19
Diseases, erosion hit flood affected areas
13 killed in road mishaps in 5 days
People losing interest in Covid-19 test : Experts
coronavirus update bangladesh
Syndicate hiked cattle prices before Eid
ACC sues Papia for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 6.24cr


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft