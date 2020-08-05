DSCC, DNCC complete removing sacrificial animal waste





Dhaka South Ciry Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) managed to remove 26188 metric tons of sacrificial animal waste within three days during the Eid-ul-Adha. As a result, city dwellers have expressed satisfaction over the 4-day-long cleaning program that started on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.DNCC Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore M Saidur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "We have removed 1128 metric tons of waste in three days from the 54 DNCC ward. Our 11508 cleaners worked day and night during the Eid-ul-Adha.' Mentioning waste remove from Mirpur area is more challenging than any other area of the DNCC Saidur Rahman said they removed garbage from Mohammadpur and Gulshan area very quickly. But due to the densely population and lack of Secondary Transfer Station (STS) it has taken a relatively long time to remove the waste form Mirpur.DSCC also completed removing sacrificial animals' waste at 75 wards. On the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, the waste of sacrificial animals has been completely removed by 8:45 pm. A total of 4,808 car trips were made in three days to remove the waste and transfer waste to the Matualil landfill.DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told the correspondent, 'This year we have removed 14,921 metric tons of waste from the 75 DSCC wards. It was very challenging for us and we try our best, he added.'