Sharp fall in prices forces traders to dump rawhides



An excavator of Chattogram City Corporation removing rawhides from Atlay Depot in the city on Monday after many small traders dumped rawhide on roads

Business insiders alleged that the lack of cooperation from the bank coupled with unsold rawhide of the last year also contributed to the free fall of rawhide prices.

The low demand from China, the main export destination of leather and leather goods, also contributed to the lowering of the price.

Even in many places, traders failed to find any buyers to sell the rawhides thanks to the lack of concerted effort from the government to address the problem as last year many traders dumped their rawhide on the rivers and ditches or buried those on the ground after failing to get the expected price.

The government lowered the rawhide prices by 30 per cent this year than the last year aiming at creating a win-win situation for both parties-buyers and sellers.

Traders said it is impossible to sell rawhide at the government fixed prices as bulk buyers are offering Tk 150 to Tk 600 per piece for cowhide while goatskin was being offered in between Tk 10 and Tk 50.

Locals have expressed their frustration as rawhides from Qurbani (slaughter of sacrificial animals) are being sold at record low prices across the country this year.

Cowhide prices plummeted to levels between Tk 200 and Tk 600 apiece, the lowest in decades.

The government had lowered the rate considering the effects of the pandemic, but the money received by the families that slaughtered cattle, the madrasa and mosques that receive donated rawhides, and the few seasonal traders was far lower than the fixed prices.

The Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said around one crore animals were sacrificed in the Eid-ul-Azha. However, the government earlier said 1.18 crore animals were ready for the Eid.

"It was seen that there was a lower trend of procuring sacrificial animals, but one crore animals have been sacrificed," he added.

Our staff correspondent from Chattogram writes, an unprecedented situation has been created in the port city, Chattogram on the Eid day, over the sale of rawhides of the animals sacrificed.

The seasonal traders have left around 15,000 rawhides on the city streets failing to sell it as there was no buyer in the city as well as the prices were very low.

The seasonal traders were not seen in the city. So, the pile of rawhides in the garbage bins created health threatening situation in the areas.

Following this situation, a large numbers of Chattogram City Corporation cleaners started removing the rawhide from the streets of Aturar Depot and Muradpur on Sunday, the day after the Eid day.

as they could not find any buyers. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Shaibal Das Suman, a ward councillor has been appointed by the CCC as a monitor of cattle waste removal work.

He said, "We've removed rawhide by the trucks and pay-loaders from the spot to the dumping places of Arefin Nagar and Halishahar." The workers carried the abandoned rawhide to the CCC's dumping ground.

A seasonal trader, who brought 200 pieces of rawhides from Fatikchharhi, said he paid Tk 300 for each and went door to door to collect these, but the wholesalers were offering him Tk 50 a piece.

"No-one was eager to buy rawhide at even Tk 50 a piece in the afternoon. So I am leaving these on the street," he said.

Another trader from the city's Eidgah area said he invested half a million taka in rawhide trading during this Eid but was able to recover only Tk 3,000.

"I have abandoned 300 pieces as there was no buyer in the end," he said.

The Chattogram Rawhide Merchant Cooperative Association targeted collection of 500,000 rawhides this Eid, but its leaders said they could achieve only 4 lakh pieces.

Only 30 of the total 262 cattle merchants in Chattogram, including 112 members of the association, were able to buy rawhides this Eid.

Our correspondent from Rajshahi reports, seasonal traders have dumped unsold rawhides of sacrificial animals into the Padma river for failing to sell them at even a nominal price in Rajshahi.

Around 1,500 goat hides were dumped into the river near I-dam at Bulanpur in the district around noon on Sunday.

Rawhides are being sold at the lowest price in Rajshahi this year with cowhide selling at Tk 300 to Tk 400 per piece and goat hide at Tk 10 to Tk 30 apiece, said locals.

Many people have also donated rawhides to madrasa or orphanages for not getting expected prices for those. The organizations are also in trouble with those in the absence of buyers.

Many others could not sell skins of small goats and gave those to traders free of cost.

Abu Jafar, a resident of Kumarpur village in Godagari upazila, said he has sacrificed a cow worth Tk 90,000. "Later, I was offered Tk 200 for its hide. Goat skin was sold for as low as Tk 5 each piece here."















