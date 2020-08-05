BNP to pray for extension of Khaleda’s release period

An appeal to extend BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release period will be made to the government very soon. The party leaders also said that the issue of taking Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment would be included in the appeal.

Stating that no steps has been taken by the BNP

regarding the extension of Khaleda Zia's release period and advanced treatment abroad, the party leaders said that these issues are being taken care of by Khaleda Zia's family members.

However, agreeing with the family members about the need of Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told the Daily Observer, "Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment is not possible in the country. She must be taken out of the country for better treatment."









