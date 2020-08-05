PM assures ex-Maj Sinha’s mother of fair murder trial  





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the Prime Minister called up Sinha's mother and consoled her.

She also assured Sinha's mother of providing financial help to her.

Karim said Sinha's family thanked the Prime Minister for enquiring about them.

Ex-Major Sinha Md Rashed was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check post in Cox's Bazar on the night of July 31.

Rashed, who also served as a Special Security Force

(SSF) agent, was killed reportedly in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Friday night.

Immediately after the incident, authorities concerned withdrew 16 policemen including the check-post in-charge who were on duty at the scene on Marine Drive road in Teknaf.









Home ministry by now launched an investigation into the killing forming a high-level committee. -UNB





