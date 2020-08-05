AL starts observance of month of mourning





The observance of the day was delayed due to Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

As part of a month-long programme, a procession was brought out in the capital on Tuesday morning, which ended at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi. Awami Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League arranged the procession.Swechchhasebak League

President Nirmal Ranjan Guha, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu and other central leaders, among others, joined the procession.

Besides, different units of Swechchhasebak League placed rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his portrait at Dhanmondi. In the morning, various socio-cultural organisations paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait.

The killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975 is the ugliest chapter of the nation's history. The self-confessed killers of August 15 did not assassinate Bangabandhu alone, but also killed 16 other members of his family, friends and relatives.

They included Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu's brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, his pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and military secretary Col Jamil.

Bangabandhu's two daughters- elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and younger daughter Sheikh Rehana- escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at the time. Bangladesh Krishak League will arrange blood donation programme in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

In the function, the organization also will distribute Eid gifts, fruits and health protection equipments among the orphans and distressed people.

















