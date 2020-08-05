Video
Chinese Covid vaccine to be used on BD health workers: Secretary

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd, a Chinese company, will be approved for use on Bangladeshi health workers after getting its satisfactory results, Health Services Division Secretary Abdul Mannan said on Tuesday.
Sinovac has filed an 'appeal' through icddr,b for conducting phase-3 clinical trial of the vaccine in Bangladesh and it is currently pending with Bangladesh's Health Ministry, Abdul Mannan said.
The company has informed that it will initially conduct vaccine trial on 4,200 health workers of seven Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in Bangladesh, he said.
Mannan came up with the information after a meeting over the coronavirus vaccine at the Health Ministry. The results of the vaccine will be available in six months after its use on people and during this time, the authorities concerned will talk to other countries to get vaccines from there, he said.
It will be applied to health workers aged between 18 and 59 years, he added. Sinovac is a private company and the Chinese government has no connection with it.
Already, the company got success in its first and second phases of testing, said Mannan. "If the tests are successful, then it'll be approved for conducting a trial on health workers in the country through icddr,b."
Director-General of the DGDA, Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Secretary of Health Services Division Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, Additional Secretary (Public health) Mostafa Kamal, Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora and four senior scientists of icddr'b, among others, spoke at the meeting.     -UNB


