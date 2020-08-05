‘No silver bullet’ for C-19, WHO warns





"A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, adding that the international scramble for a vaccine was also "unprecedented".

"However, there's no silver bullet at the moment - and there might never be," he said, underscoring uncertainties. "There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work, or its protection could be for just a few months, not more. But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know."

Speaking from the United Nations body's headquarters in Geneva, the WHO head exhorted governments and citizens to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing and testing. "The message to people and governments is clear: 'Do it all'," Ghebreyesus said of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 690,000 people and infected at least 18 million.

WHO chief urged governments and citizens to focus on known basic steps to suppress the pandemic, such as testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask. "The basics of public health" are most effective for now, Tedros added, saying that wearing a mask in particular was sending a "powerful message to those around you that we are all in this together".

Infections are surging in some countries around the world, but Tedros insisted that however bad the situation was, past examples such as South Korea showed it could be turned around. "When leaders step up and work intensely with their populations, this disease can be brought under control," he said. The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 690,000 people and infected at least 18.1 million since the outbreak emerged in Wuhan in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. The WHO began pressing China in early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of COVID-19.

The UN health agency sent an epidemiologist and an animal health specialist to Beijing on July 10 to lay the groundwork for a probe aimed at identifying how the virus entered the human species. Their scoping mission is now complete, said Tedros. "The WHO advance team that travelled to China has now concluded their mission," he said. Tedros said WHO and Chinese experts had agreed the terms of reference and a programme of work for a WHO-led international team of scientists and researchers from around the world. "Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases," he said. -AFP















