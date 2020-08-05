

Khurshed Alam appointed CCC administrator

Talking to the Daily Observer, Helaluddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary of LGRD Ministry, confirmed the information on Tuesday. Sujan will take the charge of the CCC administrator tomorrow (Thursday).

The last CCC election was held on April 28 in 2015. The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire today (August 5, 2020).

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first general meeting of the corporation.

Contacted, Khurshed Alam Sujan said he will try to establish an accountable and transparent administration in CCC. He also sought cooperation of all to discharge his responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

On July 26 in 2015, the outgoing CCC Mayor AJM Nasiruddin took over the charge after winning the elections held on April 28 in 2015. On March 21, the Election Commission (EC) postponed Chattogram City Corporation election due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country. The CCC election was scheduled for March 29.

Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990. Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury was appointed the first mayor of CCC by the government followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005. Later, BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral election in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin.

