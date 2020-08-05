People flock to entertainment venues braving coronavirus





Although the crowd began to gather at the entertainment venues on the day of Eid, a more festive atmosphere was seen in those places even yesterday.

Especially in the capital, all the open entertainment centers including the Hatirjheel area were full of people enjoying leisure time braving corona pandemic.

Apart from them, Ahsan Manzil, Lalbagh Fort and other historical places were crowded with local people. Even on the day of Eid, there was a large gathering of people there.

Police have been deployed at various corners of the Hatirjheel to ensure the safety of visitors during the Eid holidays. Police searched motorcycles and all suspicious vehicles at various points to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thousands of people gathered at Hatirjheel since the morning of the Eid day. Hatirjheel was decorated with colorful lights on the occasion of the Eid.

The Balu River in Purbachal in the capital is now also one of the main attractions for the youths of the metropolis. The next day of Eid, young people gathered and danced around. Thousands of curious people sitting on the banks of the river enjoyed the view.

Small and big motorboats decorated with colored papers swayed to the beat of the melody. And local and foreign songs were played loudly.

The youngsters danced to the tune of the song and rejoiced. From the day of Eid, many people got out on boat trips with their families. People sat on the bank of the river and chatted with friends.

Cox's Bazar, one of the country's tourist destinations and Kuakata beach in Patuakhali are crowded with domestic and foreign tourists. Chittagong's Foy's Lake and Zoo, Rajshahi's Padmapar, Rangamati and other hill districts, Narayanganj's Sonargaon, Gazipur's Kaliakair, Dhaka's Dohar's Mainghat were also crowded with people.









Besides, amusement parks in different districts including Baralekha in Moulvibazar, UNO Park in Bagatipara in Natore, Bhandaria in Pirojpur, Esha Pritul Park in Kachua in Chandpur and Shahi Park in Gournadi in Barisal also saw a big number of people during the Eid vacation.





