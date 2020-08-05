Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:01 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Back Page

People flock to entertainment venues braving coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Shaikh Shahrukh

After a long period of fear of corona pandemic, people this time flocked to parks and entertainment venues during the Eid-ul-Azha across the country including the capital.
Although the crowd began to gather at the entertainment venues on the day of Eid, a more festive atmosphere was seen in those places even yesterday.
Especially in the capital, all the open entertainment centers including the Hatirjheel area were full of people enjoying leisure time braving corona pandemic.
Apart from them, Ahsan Manzil, Lalbagh Fort and other historical places were crowded with local people. Even on the day of Eid, there was a large gathering of people there.
Police have been deployed at various corners of the Hatirjheel to ensure the safety of visitors during the Eid holidays. Police searched motorcycles and all suspicious vehicles at various points to avoid any untoward incidents.
Thousands of people gathered at Hatirjheel since the morning of the Eid day. Hatirjheel was decorated with colorful lights on the occasion of the Eid.
The Balu River in Purbachal in the capital is now also one of the main attractions for the youths of the metropolis. The next day of Eid, young people gathered and danced around. Thousands of curious people sitting on the banks of the river enjoyed the view.
Small and big motorboats decorated with colored papers swayed to the beat of the melody. And local and foreign songs were played loudly.
The youngsters danced to the tune of the song and rejoiced. From the day of Eid, many people got out on boat trips with their families. People sat on the bank of the river and chatted with friends.  
Cox's Bazar, one of the country's tourist destinations and Kuakata beach in Patuakhali are crowded with domestic and foreign tourists. Chittagong's Foy's Lake and Zoo, Rajshahi's Padmapar, Rangamati and other hill districts, Narayanganj's Sonargaon, Gazipur's Kaliakair, Dhaka's Dohar's Mainghat were also crowded with people.




Besides, amusement parks in different districts including Baralekha in Moulvibazar, UNO Park in Bagatipara in Natore, Bhandaria in Pirojpur, Esha Pritul Park in Kachua in Chandpur and Shahi Park in Gournadi in Barisal also saw a big number of people during the Eid vacation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World facing ‘generational catastrophe’ on education: UN
Chinese Covid vaccine to be used on BD health workers: Secretary
‘No silver bullet’ for C-19, WHO warns
Khurshed Alam appointed CCC administrator
People flock to entertainment venues braving coronavirus
People lost ‘all potential’ after Bangabandhu’s assassination: PM
Doctor dies of Covid-19 in Chattogram
Ex-Khulna UP chairman killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft