Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 5:00 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Back Page

Doctor dies of Covid-19 in Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

An assistant professor of Chattogram Medical College died of Covid-19 at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Dr Nazrul Islam Chowdhury Taslim of Orthopedic Surgery Department. Dr Nazrul breathed his last around 10:30pm at CMCH, said Deputy Director of Chattogram Medical College Aftabul Islam.
He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, he has been suffering from different diseases including cancer. He was buried at his family graveyard in Chatkhil of Noakhali following two namaz-e-janazas after Zohr prayers.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World facing ‘generational catastrophe’ on education: UN
Chinese Covid vaccine to be used on BD health workers: Secretary
‘No silver bullet’ for C-19, WHO warns
Khurshed Alam appointed CCC administrator
People flock to entertainment venues braving coronavirus
People lost ‘all potential’ after Bangabandhu’s assassination: PM
Doctor dies of Covid-19 in Chattogram
Ex-Khulna UP chairman killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft