Doctor dies of Covid-19 in Chattogram

An assistant professor of Chattogram Medical College died of Covid-19 at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Dr Nazrul Islam Chowdhury Taslim of Orthopedic Surgery Department. Dr Nazrul breathed his last around 10:30pm at CMCH, said Deputy Director of Chattogram Medical College Aftabul Islam.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, he has been suffering from different diseases including cancer. He was buried at his family graveyard in Chatkhil of Noakhali following two namaz-e-janazas after Zohr prayers. -UNB







