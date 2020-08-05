Rawhide price has dropped







The fall in rawhide prices could not be controlled even after the government fixed the price and announced the export and provided loan facilities. In the capital itself, cow hides have been sold at Tk 150 to Tk 600 and goat hides at Tk 2-10. This price is much lower than the price fixed by the government. The situation is similar in the marginal districts. Many people have dumped hides in the dustbin.



Due to the impact of Coronavirus and floods, animal sacrifices have decreased this year. Although the decline in seasonal traders and transportation problems have been said to have a negative impact on hide prices, in reality it has been due to the syndicate. Many small traders have been forced to sell at a loss without getting a fair price from the wholesalers. As a result, the tannery owners have benefited.











Although the price of leather is low, there is no sign of reduction in the high price of various leather products in the market. The reasons behind such an unexpected fall in the market should be investigated even after such initiatives by the government. Only then will the potential leather industry see the face of profit. All concerned will benefit except certain groups.

Abu Faruk, Banarupa Para

